Jim Gavin appointed chair of North East Inner City Implementation Board

Jim Gavin, the manager of the six-in-a-row Dublin All-Ireland-winning team, has been appointed as the new chair of the North East Inner City Implementation Board. He will take up the role with immediate effect on a pro-bono basis.

Gavin replaces Michael Stone who stepped down in January after it emerged a donation from him to Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe was not declared by Mr Donohoe during the 2020 general election campaign.

The North East Inner City Implementation Board arose out of a 2017 report by Kieran Mulvey into how to regenerate the area.

Speaking about the appointment, former Lord Mayor of Dublin and north inner city Independent councillor Christy Burke welcomed Mr Gavin as the new chair.

READ MORE

“Mr Gavin is no stranger to the field of the north inner city. He knows the needs and wants of those in this area. The former coach is a very suitable appointment and has the knowledge to know how to approach the issues here.”

Mr Gavin, a former Dublin player is regarded as one of the best managers of the modern GAA game, leading Dublin to five of their six-in-a-row All Ireland wins. The 51-year-old is a former commissioned officer, aviation professional and former military pilot. He recently chaired the Dublin Citizens’ Assembly, which considered the type of directly elected mayor to appoint in the capital.