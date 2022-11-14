Did you attend a Spiritan or religious-run school? Share your view

The Irish Times is looking to hear the views of past pupils of schools run by orders such as the Spiritans. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

In the wake of a series of allegations of sexual abuse within schools run by the Spiritan order, pressure is mounting for a public inquiry.

Survivors of abuse at Blackrock College and other schools run by the order have come forward in the days following an RTÉ Radio 1 radio documentary on November 6th that told the story of two brothers who were both abused by priests at the school in the 1970s.

[ At every past pupils’ event, after a few drinks, the stories of abusive priests were told ]

The Irish Times is looking to hear the views of past pupils of these, or other religious run schools, for an upcoming article. If you have been educated by an order such as the Spiritans and would like to share your experience or sentiments in the wake of the revelations of abuse, you may do so via the form below, anonymously or named. You may have been a victim yourself, may have witnessed the abuse of others, or may have been quite unaware of abuse at the time.

Please share your name in complete confidence, for confirmation purposes. Your story may appear in an upcoming article; if so, contributors will be informed beforehand. The Irish Times encourages anyone who has suffered sexual abuse at the hands of a religious order to contact the gardaí.