Dublin 4 tops average house price league table at €880,000, CSO figures show

New CSO figures show that the number of residential dwelling transactions increased by 2.5 per cent over the past three years, rising from 45,280 in 2019 to 46,420 in 2021. Photograph: Frank Miller / The Irish Times

The State’s highest average price paid for residential properties last year was in the Dublin electoral area of Pembroke, which includes Donnybrook and Ballsbridge, new official data shows.

Figures on property sales and incomes behind them published by the Central Statistics Office show that the Pembroke local electoral area had the highest median price for joint transactions at €880,000, while Ballybay-Clones in Co Monaghan had the lowest at €127,000.

The median price paid by a sole purchaser in the Pembroke area was €600,000.

For purchases by sole individuals, Stillorgan and Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown had the highest median price at €612,500, while Lifford-Stranorlar in Donegal had the lowest at €105,000.

READ MORE

Pembroke was also the local electoral area with the highest median income for joint transactions at €182,400, while Carndonagh in Co Donegal had the lowest at €41,300.

The national median income of a joint purchaser stood at €87,700 in 2021.

Overall, the number of residential dwelling transactions increased by 2.5 per cent over the past three years, rising from 45,280 in 2019 to 46,420 in 2021.

Just over 60 per cent of residential properties bought across the country in 2021 were purchased jointly. This proportion climbed to 78.9 per cent in Leixlip, Co Kildare.

Buncrana in Co Donegal was the area with the lowest median income for sole transactions at €29,600, while the southeast inner city in Dublin had the highest at €79,200.

The CSO also published data on the age of purchasers, finding that Donaghmede in Dublin and Ballybay-Clones were the local electoral areas with the lowest median age for sole purchasers at 34, while Kilmuckridge in Wexford had the highest median age at 55.

The average age for residential property purchasers overall was 39. The median age for sole purchasers was 41 and 38 for joint purchasers. Corca Dhuibhne in Kerry, Belmullet in Mayo and Kenmare in Kerry had a joint highest median age of 52 for property purchases.

The lowest median age for a joint purchaser was 34 in Ballyfermot-Drimnagh, Dublin city, Leixlip in Co Kildare and Tallaght central in South Dublin.

The highest number of transactions last year was in Howth and Malahide in Dublin at 830 followed by Laytown-Bettystown in Co Meath and Kimmage-Rathmines in Dublin, at 640 each.

Some 570 purchases in Howth and Malahide in 2021 were classified as joint transactions.

Ballybay-Clones in Co Monaghan had the lowest number of transactions at 60.

Reflecting the higher price of properties in Dublin, the top five largest median prices were all found in Dublin city centre and South Dublin, in Dún Laoghaire and Rathdown.

The four Dublin local authority areas dominated the highest median joint purchaser income but were followed closely by Greystones in Co Wicklow and Cork City southeast with a value of €116,400 and €108,000 respectively.

Of the 166 local electoral areas in the country, 30 or just under a fifth, had the joint purchaser income that was equal to or above €100,000.