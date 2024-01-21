My son dropped out of his college course and wants to start a new one. Is there a deadline to apply?

Applicants can change their CAO course preferences for most programmes up to the end of June. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

My son dropped out of college late last year after he realised the course wasn’t for him. I’m keen that he start looking at alternatives so that he has a course ready for next September. Given that he no longer has access to a guidance counsellor, I’m worried that he might miss the deadline to apply. Can you indicate how he should proceed?

The good news is that there are plenty of options out there in further and higher education.

If he wants to reapply to the CAO, he should get ready to register by February 1st. There is a €45 fee, which rises to €60 for late applicants who can apply up to May 1st.

There is no rush to select a course, unless he is considering what are known as “restricted application” courses with a portfolio or interview or assessment process, alongside Leaving Cert grade requirements. These must be selected by March 1st. Otherwise, he can change his course selections right until the end of June.

If your son was deemed a valid applicant for the Hear or Dare access programmes in 2023, he can carry forward to this year provided he registers on time. He should indicate that he wishes to apply to Hear/Dare and enter his correct CAO 2023 application number in the box provided by 5pm on March 1st, 2024.

The final list of CAO course choices must be entered by July 1st at 5pm. There are no limits on what courses and in what order they are listed on either the level 8 or level 6/7 lists (apart from the restricted application courses I mentioned earlier).

Your son may also be interested in applying for a further education course at a local Post Leaving Cert (PLC) college through his local Education and Training Board. Look up Fetchcourses.ie is a good place to look at what options are available. Similarly, he may be interested in the comprehensive range of apprenticeships available through apprenticeships.ie. He can apply directly to Solas or the college in question.

One of the best-kept secrets is that further education programmes are on offer through the new National Tertiary Office (nto.ie) which offer a route directly through to degree level without having to apply to the CAO. These degrees are cheaper to access and don’t require CAO points.

Finally, studying outside the State is an option. Many European universities offer courses taught through English. Most can be applied for up to May. Eunicas.ie has more information.

The application process for UK and Northern Ireland courses is through Ucas.com. Apart from applications to Oxford and Cambridge and most medicine, veterinary and dentistry programmes which had a deadline of October 16th, 2023, all other applications must be submitted by 6pm on January 31st.