‘She’s here, we’re completely in love with her’: Holly Cairns gives birth to baby daughter

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns with her newly-born baby in an image posted by the TD on Friday. Photograph: Holly Cairns/Instagram

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns has announced the birth to a baby daughter on the day of the election.

Ms Cairns, who is standing as a candidate in the Cork South-West constituency posted a photograph on her Instagram page.

“She’s here, we’re completely in love with her,” she wrote signing it off as Holly and Barry. Her partner Bary Looney is a hotelier.

Ms Cairns announced she was pregnant in June having suffered two miscarriages the previous year.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: “While I’m delighted to share this news now, I was initially hesitant because like so many other couples hoping to start a family, ours has not been a straightforward journey.

“But all the signs look good for this pregnancy so we are really hopeful.”

Ahead of her due date, she had to cut back on canvassing in the campaign and her deputy Cian O’Callaghan stepped in for her during the first leaders’ debate.