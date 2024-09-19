Warm weather and spells of sunshine to continue into the weekend

Warm weather and good spells of sunshine are set to continue into the weekend, according to Met Éireann.
The national forecaster said Thursday will see long spells of sunshine and temperatures reaching 24 degrees – but possibly a little cooler on the east coast due to a light to moderate easterly breeze.
Friday is also likely to also be mainly dry and feature long spells of sunshine. Again, the east coast may be a bit cooler with clouds gathering at times. The highest temperatures are forecast to be up to 23 degrees but it will be coolest on the east and northeast coasts.
The outlook for the weekend is for more generally settled conditions before a possible change to more autumnal weather.
Saturday is forecast to start cloudy, with patches of mist and fog and some spots of drizzle, mainly in Leinster and Munster. However, Met Éireann metrologist Linda Hughes predicted conditions will brighten up again on Saturday afternoon, although some heavy showers are possible in the southeast during the evening.
Highest temperatures on Saturday are expected to range from 16 to 20 degrees.
Cloud will start to hit the southern part of the country on Sunday with rain moving in from the east, turning heavy and possibly thundery at times, but it will stay dry with sunny spells further north, she said. The high temperatures on Sunday will range from 15 to 19 degrees.
On Monday, conditions will start to become more autumnal with rain in the morning. However, it will clear quickly from the south and the day will become largely dry, with a mix of showers and sunny spells.
