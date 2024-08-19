Unsettled conditions for week ahead with showers and low temperatures

Indications are that the weekend will see 'unsettled conditions' persist. Photograph: Fran Veale / The Irish Times

The weather for the coming week is set to be unsettled with showers and low temperatures expected, according to Met Éireann.

Monday will turn wet and windy as rain in the west becomes widespread this morning, accompanied by strengthening south to southeast winds, becoming fresh to strong and gusty at times with gales developing along the south and east coasts. There is the potential for some heavy or thundery falls and some coastal flooding especially in parts of the south and east.

Tuesday will be a breezy day with spells of sunshine and scattered showers, driest in the southeast. On Tuesday night it will dry with clear spells at first and just isolated showers, mainly for Atlantic coastal areas. Cloud will build from the west later and towards dawn, with rain and drizzle developing in the northwest. The lowest temperatures will be 9 to 13 degrees in light to moderate west or southwest winds.

Wednesday will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle becoming widespread through the morning, Met Éireann said.

READ MORE

Southerly winds will strengthen through the day, turning breezy or windy during the evening as winds increase to strong or very strong near Atlantic coasts.

At night, the weather will be “wet and windy with heavier and more persistent rain” across the country.

This will bring the chance of spot flooding, accompanied by fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds, the forecaster said.

The last of the overnight rain and strong winds will clear from the east of the country early in the morning on Thursday, becoming largely dry with sunny spells and well scattered showers.

Showery outbreaks of rain will then arrive into Atlantic coastal areas later in the evening.

The highest temperatures are set to be 16 to 20 degrees in mostly moderate west or southwest winds.

There is “some uncertainty” about Friday’s weather, but it looks like there will be a spell of heavy rain in the morning, clearing to blustery showers, with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees.

Indications are that the weekend will see “unsettled conditions” persist.