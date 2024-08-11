Power restored to 4,000 homes after outage caused by Sandyford fire

The forest fire in the Barnaculia area of the Dublin mountains, as viewed from the Sandyford Road area. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Power was restored to some 4,000 homes in the Tallaght and Dundrum areas of Dublin on Sunday afternoon after ESB lines had been damaged by a gorse fire near Stepaside.

Six units of Dublin Fire Brigade, including two water tankers, had attended the fire over the course of the afternoon with the smoke visible from across large parts of Dublin. It is understood they were successfully bringing the blaze under control by late afternoon.

In social media posts, the DFB had said Woodside Road was closed to traffic while Slate Cabin Road was also reported as being partially closed. DFB had said a strong wind was driving smoke across a wide area.

It said its members were seeking to protect properties affected by the fire and recommended people in the area should close their windows.

Local councillor Oisín O’Connor also said residents in the area were advised to stay indoors given the amount of smoke in the air.

Videos posted online suggested the fire itself was in a relatively limited area but generating a great deal of smoke. DFB said it had received about 200 calls about the fire.

An Garda Síochána said members of the force had been assisting the fire services at the scene but no injuries had been reported.

