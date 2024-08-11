Five units of Dublin Fire Brigade battling gorse blaze in Sandyford

The forest fire in the Barnaculia area of the Dublin mountains, as viewed from the Sandyford Road area. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Five units of Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) are fighting a gorse fire near the townland of Barnacullia, Sandyford in Dublin on Sunday afternoon.

Members of An Garda Síochána are also understood to be in attendance at the scene.

In social media posts, the DFB said Woodside Road was closed to traffic at present. It also said a strong wind was driving smoke across a wide area.

Local councillor Oisín O’Connor said local residents were advised to stay indoors given the amount of smoke in the air.

READ MORE

Videos posted online suggested the fire itself was in a relatively limited area but generating a great deal of smoke.

#Barnacullia



Five fire engines including a water tanker are at a gorse #wildfire near Sandyford



The Woodside Road is closed



A strong wind is driving smoke across a wide area pic.twitter.com/dUUVVOj4bY — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 11, 2024