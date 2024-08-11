Five units of Dublin Fire Brigade battling gorse blaze in Sandyford

Five units of Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) are fighting a gorse fire near the townland of Barnacullia, Sandyford in Dublin on Sunday afternoon.
Members of An Garda Síochána are also understood to be in attendance at the scene.
In social media posts, the DFB said Woodside Road was closed to traffic at present. It also said a strong wind was driving smoke across a wide area.
Local councillor Oisín O’Connor said local residents were advised to stay indoors given the amount of smoke in the air.
READ MORE
Foxrock church accuses rugby club of undermining sale of land to GAA club
Ireland’s Olympics performance in graphs: Steady progress up medal table, and better per capita
Six Irish soldiers caught up in attack on village in southern Lebanon
Maureen Dowd: Trump appears rattled as Harris campaign gathers momentum
Videos posted online suggested the fire itself was in a relatively limited area but generating a great deal of smoke.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis