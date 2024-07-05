Status Yellow rain warning for four counties to come in effect this evening

A weather warning will come into effect for Dublin and other counties in Leinster on Friday evening. File photograph: Bryan O'Brien Keywords : cafe coffee shop

A Status Yellow rain warning will come in to effect from 8pm on Friday for counties Dublin, Louth, Meath and Wicklow.

Met Éireann has indicated that rain will be heavy at times, with the possibility of thunderstorms. Potential impacts will include spot flooding.

Members of the public who attending outdoor events are warned that there could be “difficult travelling conditions” this evening. The weather warning in the four counties ends at 6am on Saturday.

Meanwhile, it is expected to remain quite unsettled in the coming days with rain or showers. It will be cool for the time of year over the weekend. It is expected that temperatures will improve slightly in some parts for a time next week.

Saturday will bring sunny spells, although there will be some showers in the north and west. These will extend to other areas through the afternoon and evening, turning heavy in parts with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.

Saturday night will be a mix of clear spells and scattered showers. Lowest temperatures are expected to be in region of 7 to 9 degrees with a light westerly breeze.

Sunny spells and showers will develop widely on Sunday, with some heavy or possibly thundery downpours likely in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures will be in the region of 14 to 17 degrees in a light west to northwest or variable breeze.

Showers will become more isolated on Sunday night, with lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in a light northwest or variable breeze.

Monday will see some early sunshine. However, showers will break out during the day, turning heavy in parts later with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees.

It will be dry in most areas early in the night with some clear spells, but showers or longer spells of rain will move into southern areas overnight. Lowest temperatures are due to be in the region of 8 to 12 degrees.

Tuesday morning looks set to be mainly dry with sunny spells for parts of Connacht and Ulster. However, showers in the south and southeast of the country, will extend further north through Leinster during the afternoon with highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees.

Wednesday will bring sunny spells and scattered showers, with highs of 17 to 21 degrees in a light or moderate northeast or variable breeze.