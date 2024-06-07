Two-year-old girl who died in accident in Co Waterford named

Gardaí say that they are treating Lizzie Troy ’s death as a tragic accident

A two-year-old girl who died following a “tragic accident” at her Co Waterford home has been named locally.

Elizabeth (Lizzie) Troy, from Coolnasmear, Dungarvan, died on Wednesday evening.

The toddler, who has a twin sister Freyja, was found unresponsive by gardaí in Co Waterford on Wednesday evening. It is understood that she may have asphyxiated on a blind cord while playing in the family home.

Lizzie was taken by emergency services to University Hospital Waterford (UHW) where she was later pronounced dead despite efforts by medical staff to save her life.

Gardaí say that they are treating the child’s death as a tragic accident and will now begin preparing a file on her death for an inquest at Waterford County Coroner’s Court.

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to provide support and assistance to the family.

She is survived by her “heartbroken parents” Nathan Troy and Mary Caitlan Rigney, according to a posting on rip.ie, along with her twin sister Freyja, grandparents Lisa and Declan O’Keefe and Kathleen and Martin Troy, great grandparents Willie and Mary Rigney, great aunt Betty McEvoy, aunts Lydia and Jessica Troy and her uncles Joey and Kelvin Troy and Michael Phelan.

Her funeral is expected to take place on Monday.