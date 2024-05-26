Rain, heavy showers, mist, drizzle and more rain for week ahead

Rain, heavy showers, mist, drizzle, spot flooding and the possibility of lightning have all been forecast for the coming days.

Met Éireann said it won’t be until Thursday at the earliest before a low pressure weather system crosses Ireland and temperatures rise, with spells of sunshine make it feel comparatively warmer.

Met Éireann meteorologist Aoife Keeley said the coming days will see “rain”, “heavy showers”, “showers” “mist”, “drizzle” and more rain.

Ms Keeley said the reason was a low pressure weather system which is currently moving across the country bringing rain and cloudy skies and reducing temperatures.

She said the first spells of sunshine would likely be on Thursday, as a high pressure system arrives, “making it feel comparatively warmer towards the end of the working week”.

According to the detailed national forecast, issued on Sunday morning, “rain in north Leinster and Ulster will become confined to north Ulster by lunchtime”. But the afternoon will see some heavy showers “with a chance of lightning and spot flooding, especially over Leinster”.

The highest temperatures are expected to be in the order of 13 to 16 degrees which is low for this time of year.

Monday morning is expected to be mostly cloudy with patchy rain, drizzle and mist. It should brighten up in the afternoon with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with moderate south to southwest breezes.

“Changeable weather with showers” is expected on Monday night while “outbreaks of rain and drizzle” should clear over Ulster on Tuesday morning leaving a day of sunshine and scattered showers.

Met Éireann said “a few heavy or thundery downpours are possible, especially in the northeast” with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees.

Wednesday will see cloudy skies along with “scattered falls of rain and drizzle” in the morning. It is expected to turn brighter into the afternoon with long sunny spells developing with just a few scattered showers.

A brighter day is forecast for Thursday with plenty of dry weather and “just a few passing showers”. The best of the sunshine is expected in the east and south of the country.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in moderate northerly winds. Current indications are for a mainly dry day on Friday with sunny spells and just “isolated showers”. High temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in moderate northwest winds.