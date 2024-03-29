More Ukrainian refugees now leaving State accommodation than entering the country

Tented accommodation at Stradbally estate in Co Laois. The contract to accommodate Ukrainians there will expire in June. Photograph: Alan Betson

The average daily number of Ukrainian refugees arriving into Ireland has dropped by nearly two-thirds since Government announced plans to restrict supports, with more now leaving State-accommodation each day rather than arriving in the country.

An average of 25 Ukrainians seeking temporary protection arrived in Ireland per day last month, a drop of nearly 65 per cent when compared to the 70 daily arrivals in December 2023. Meanwhile, an average of 37 Ukrainians a day left State accommodation last month.

The Government agreed plans last December under which Ukrainians fleeing the war would be given a bed for 90 days and receive a reduced weekly allowance of €38.80 per adult and €29.80 per child. Ukrainians previously received €220 per week in jobseekers’ allowance.

The revised support package came into effect on March 14th. However, civil society groups and community workers started reporting drop-offs in arrivals as early as January.

More than 104,400 Ukrainians have arrived in Ireland and received temporary protection orders since the war with Russia began in February 2022. This represents 2.4 per cent of the total 5.5 million Ukrainian refugees who have applied for temporary protection across Europe.

Department of Justice data now shows the average daily arrivals dropped from 74 in November to 47 in January, before falling to 25 last month. This compares to May 2023 when an average 88 Ukrainians were arriving each day. An average of 33 Ukrainians have arrived in Ireland per day so far this month.

Meanwhile, the number of Ukrainians leaving State-provided accommodation is slowly rising. Last November an average of 39 left State housing each day, rising to 42 in December. So far this month an average of 54 Ukrainians have left State accommodation each day, according to data from housing providers.

One in 10 of those leaving State provided accommodation say they are returning to Ukraine, according to the Department of Integration. The majority of those who gave reasons for leaving did so to make their own independent arrangements for accommodation in Ireland, accept a private pledge of a home or travel to another European country.

The number of Ukrainian arrivals who choose to enter State accommodation has also dropped, with half of new arrivals now choosing to find housing through other avenues.

The Department of Children said this week it was no longer seeking to procure any more commercial accommodation for Ukrainians and that it currently had 3,100 “potential vacant beds” across its portfolio for use in this area. Some 1,300 of these will be needed for Ukrainians staying in locations where contracts are ending, including Stradbally estate in Co Laois where the contract will expire in June.

Contracts are continuing with centres at Ballyogan Road in Dublin city, Fernbank in Limerick city, Punchestown in Co Kildare and Gerald Griffin Street in Cork City.

The Department of Children also hopes to “pivot” 500 of these spare beds for use by international protection applicants from other countries.