Hugh Russell (63): Tributes paid after death of award-winning Irish News photographer, Olympics boxer

The late Olympics boxer and Irish News photographer Hugh Russell, pictured in January 1983 after becoming the new British bantamweight champion. Photograph: Pacemaker Press

Tributes have been paid following the death of “champion boxer and top class photographer” Hugh Russell, who forged an award-winning career as a press photographer at the Irish News.

Mr Russell (63) was at the forefront of news reporting, capturing images across decades of the Troubles, peace process and politics in Northern Ireland. He died early on Friday following an illness.

Among his best-known photographs was one of Gerry Conlon of the Guildford Four celebrating with supporters after walking free from prison in 1989 following the quashing of his wrongful conviction as an IRA bomber.

Irish News sports editor Paul McConville said he was “absolutely devastated” by the loss.

READ MORE

“Champion boxer and top class photographer but a friend and colleague who was always on hand to lend some sage advice or lighten the mood with a wise crack and that cheeky grin. RIP Champ,” he posted on the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter.

Noel Doran, editor of the Irish News, said: “Hugh Russell was an outstanding photographer and a magnificent boxer but for his Irish News colleagues he was most of all a great friend and a wonderful colleague.

“It’s fair to say that Hugh was loved by everyone he worked with during his forty-year career at the paper, and he was equally revered by our readers and all those who had the privilege of dealing with him professionally and personally.

“I’m devastated by his loss and the thoughts and prayers of everyone at The Irish News are with his wife Kathy and his family. Our champion has fought his final round.”

In additional tribute, the Irish News said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our much-loved colleague Hugh Russell this morning after a short illness.

“Hugh, a Commonwealth and Olympic medallist, and an award-winning photographer, was the heartbeat of boxing in Belfast and a much loved colleague with The Irish News for 40 years.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Hugh’s wife Kathy, his children Hugh Junior, Hayley, James & Calum, and his entire family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.”

Affectionately known as “Little Red”, Mr Russell made his name in the boxing ring as a young man, winning bronze medals at the 1978 Commonwealth Games in Edmonton and the 1980 Olympics in Moscow, both in the flyweight division.

As a professional he claimed British bantamweight and flyweight titles.

The County Antrim Boxing Board described Mr Russell as a “legend of the sport”.

It recalled the start of his career at Holy Family Golden Gloves in Belfast, and claiming “innumerable Antrim, Ulster and Irish titles as he rose to Senior Elite”.

“He boxed for Northern Ireland at the 1978 Commonwealth Games in Canada, and came home with bronze. It was in the 1980 Olympics that be became, at that time, Ireland’s 6th Olympic boxing medallist,” they said.

“Hugh moved on to work as a multi-award winning press photographer, latterly with the Irish News. He was also a chief official in the British Boxing Board of Control, overseeing many big fight nights in Belfast. In 2019 he was inducted into the Belfast City Council sporting hall of fame.

“Following Hugh’s sad passing overnight, tributes are being paid across the world of Irish boxing.”

North Belfast MP John Finucane said Russell was “widely liked and respected”.

“Very sad to hear the news that Hugh Russell has passed away after a short illness. Whether it was through his work at the Irish News or as a huge figure in the boxing world, Hugh was widely liked & respected. A true gentleman, my thoughts are with his wife Kathleen & all his family & friends,” he posted on X. – PA