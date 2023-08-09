Clare County Council accused of greed over plans for paid parking at tourist hotspots

Lahinch, a popular location with surfers, would perhaps be most impacted by proposed changes to parking byelaws. Photograph: Eamon Ward/PA Wire

Proposals by Clare County Council to introduce year-round paid parking in tourist hotspots such as Kilkee, Lahinch, Doolin and Spanish Point have been criticised as “greedy” and “crazy” by residents and business owners.

Lahinch, a popular location with surfers, would perhaps be most impacted by such a change, which would result in the introduction of a two-hour maximum stay, at a cost of €2, on the likes of Main Street, Rue D’arzon, Church Street and Milltown Malbay Road.

The byelaws include a provision that would see local residents living along these streets paying an annual €50 fee to secure a parking permit. Local businesses would be subjected to a €200 annual fee for such a permit. The paid parking restrictions would run from 10am to 8pm year-round.

Cliodhna Fawl, owner of the Lahinch Surf Shop, said the council making this move at a time when living and trading costs are already high seemed “unnecessary” and “very greedy”.

READ MORE

“If you have to bring your kids to school, or to swimming or just want a cup of coffee, there is going to be a charge and this stuff all adds up,” she told The Irish Times.

“People aren’t going to come into the town for a coffee if the price of a cup is doubled with the addition of parking,” she said. “They already get enough from the main car park [Lahinch Promenade] which is all year round. These changes will have a very negative impact on the town. All the businesses are in agreement, and even if you’re a resident you’re going to be charged for your permit which makes no sense.”

The Lahinch Promenade car park generated some €700,000 for the local authority, including fines, between 2014 and 2018. The council-owned Cliffs of Moher visitor operation had annual revenues of €9.7 million before the pandemic, with the majority of this income coming from parking fees. When contacted regarding these figures, the council was unable to provide comment.

West Coast Surf Club chairman Ollie O’Flaherty, who lives in Lahinch, said the council did not seem to have considered how such charges would impact locals.

“To do the whole town and have no relief anywhere, it’s crazy really,” he said. “I just think it’s unfair to ask people who are living here all year round to pay for parking. I understand the summer season is extremely busy but there is no reason at all for it to be year-round.

“They’re using the natural capital that we have and are trying to put as much a price on it as is possible, which is already evident from the Cliffs of Moher. It’s shocking, there’s no other way to describe it. It’s so unfair on the local people.”

Mr O’Flaherty said he understood the council’s need to make money to invest in infrastructure and amenities, but noted that Lahinch beach does not have working showers or proper changing facilities.

Green Party councillor Liam Grant said he had received “more emails about this issue than anything else ever by a long shot”.

“I’ve had no emails from anyone saying it’s a good idea . . . even tourists have messaged me saying they think it’s disgraceful and that they will holiday in other locations along the west coast now,” he said.

Mr Grant said that when the matter goes to a vote at council level he will be “voting against it, primarily due to the massive feedback I’ve gotten”.

“The council already make enough money from the car park on Lahinch Promenade which is fine, but the Main Street or Milltown Malbay Road additions should not be happening.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Shane Talty said some of the elements contained within the draft byelaws, such as those relating to camping, should be welcomed, but that the positives have been overshadowed by the parking proposals.

In a statement, Clare County Council said draft byelaws proposing changes in Lahinch have been published and members of the public are invited to make submissions on them until August 22nd.

“The submissions will be considered by the West Clare Municipal District in due course before a decision on the draft byelaws is made,” it said.