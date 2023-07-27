Man arrested for questioning about murder of father of seven

The man was brought last night to Tralee Garda station where he is currently being detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows suspects to be detained for up to 24 hours.

Gardaí have arrested a 28-year-old man for questioning about the murder of a father of seven who was attacked by a group of men while attending a funeral in Co Kerry last year.

Detectives arrested the man at an address in Cork city shortly after 10pm on Wednesday for questioning about the murder of Tom Dooley (43) at New Rath Cemetery, Tralee, on October 5th, 2022.

It is understood that the man had been living in the UK since Mr Dooley’s murder and had recently returned to Cork when he was arrested by detectives at his address on Leeside.

The man was brought last night to Tralee Garda station where he is being detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí to detain suspects for up to 24 hours.

The man is the ninth person to be arrested by gardaí investigating the murder of Mr Dooley who was attacked while attending the funeral with his wife, Siobhan and four of his seven children.

He was treated in the graveyard by paramedics before being rushed by ambulance the short distance to University Hospital Kerry where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Three men have already been charged with the murder of Mr Dooley from Hazelwood Drive, Killarney, including his brother Patrick Dooley (35) with an address at Arbutus Grove, Killarney.

Two other men, Mr Dooley’s cousin Thomas Dooley (41) and that man’s son, Thomas Dooley jnr (20), both of the Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road, Cork, have also been charged with the murder.

A juvenile, who can’t be named, has also been charged with the murder of Mr Dooley and all four are due to go on trial on the charges next May at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

Last month Mr Justice Paul McDermott set aside two months, starting in May next year, for the hearing of the case at the Central Criminal Court sitting at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin.

Mr Dooley was buried on October 13th, 2022, beside his mother-in-law, Winnie McDonagh in the McDonagh family plot at Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore, Co Offaly, following requiem Mass locally.

Gardaí mounted a major security operation, deploying members of the Armed Support Unit, Public Order Unit and Garda Mounted Support Unit as well as regular uniform and detective members of the force. But the funeral passed off without incident.