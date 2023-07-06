World records hottest day ever as heavy rains forecast for Ireland

An Iraqi street vendor sells cold water bottles during a sweltering hot day at the Al-Khilani square in central Baghdad. Iraq is experiencing a heatwave with temperatures rising to more than 50 degrees Celsius. Photograph: Ahmed Jalil/EPA

The world recorded its hottest day in history earlier this week.

On Monday, the average temperature around the globe reached 17.01 degrees Celsius, surpassing the August 2016 record of 16.92 degrees.

Global warming is being supercharged by the return of El Niño leading to heatwaves in the south of the United States, China and southern Europe.

Ukraine’s Vernadsky Research Base in the Argentine Islands in Antarctica recently broke its July temperature record with 8.7 degrees.

READ MORE

Closer to home Ireland has been spared the heatwaves in Europe.

A status yellow rain warning is in place for Cork, Kerry, Galway and Mayo on Thursday from 10am to 8pm on Thursday. There is the possibility of heavy rain particular in upland areas and spot flooding.

Elsewhere it will be a rainy and breezy day with highest temperatures of between 16 and 18 degrees and a muggy night.

Friday will be warm and humid with temperatures of between 18 to 23 degrees. The weekend will see similar unsettled conditions. Those unsettled conditions are expected to continue into next week.

After the warmest June on record, July has been very mixed and changeable to date with a lot of rain falling as thunderstorms. The blocking high pressure area which brought warm and settled weather last month has disappeared and a more normal Atlantic pattern has emerged bringing rain belts over Ireland.