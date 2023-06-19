Talks set to continue at Tara Mines over proposed temporary closure

Management and unions at Boliden Tara Mines will meet to continue discussion on a proposed temporary closure of the facility which employs 650 people. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Management and unions at Boliden Tara Mines will meet again on Tuesday to continue discussion on a proposed temporary closure of the facility which employs 650 people.

Siptu organiser Adrian Kane said representatives of the union, which has around 450 members at the company, had presented a detailed document to a meeting with the employer on Monday outlining a range of alternatives to suspension of work at the mine. He said the company had asked for time to consider the document and that talks on it would resume on Tuesday.

In a joint statement the two other unions representing workers at the facility, Unite and Connect, were critical of the company for what they said was an overly narrow focus on rising costs without any reference to the profits generated by the Irish operation.

“To date Boliden has failed to provide any real financial justification for their decision to suspend operations at Tara,” said Connect regional organiser Tom Faulkner. “In particular they have repeatedly failed to provide details regarding current and projected profits, preferring to focus on costs.”

READ MORE

Brian Hewitt of Unite said “in the absence of evidence to the contrary, it appears to us that the decision to suspend operations at Tara was taken to reduce Boliden’s operating costs at a time when zinc prices are temporarily falling and demand can be met from inventory. We are calling on Boliden to immediately reverse their decision to suspend operations at Tara.

“We would also urge the Government to make any assistance to Tara Mines, as well as future licences, contingent on Boliden reversing its decision,” he said.

In a statement the company confirmed it had received proposals, that it would consider them and that the talks on them would continue. “The situation that has emerged in relation to the company’s finances is unsustainable and required urgent action to stem the cash outflow. The decision to enter care and maintenance was taken so as to safeguard the long-term future of the mine.”