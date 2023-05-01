Ireland

Man (49) charged after car crashes close to Belfast police station

Security alert in place and number of homes close to station were evacuated following the collision

Mon May 1 2023 - 22:09

A man has been charged after a car crashed close to a police station in Belfast.

The 49-year-old was arrested following the incident at Castlereagh station on Alexander Road in the early hours of Monday.

He has been charged with attempted criminal damage, criminal damage, driving without due care and attention, failing to provide a specimen while driving unfit and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on May 26th.

There was a security alert and a number of homes close to the station were evacuated following the collision, which involved one vehicle.

Army bomb experts examined the vehicle but nothing untoward was found, a PSNI spokesman said.

Cordons in the area were lifted by early afternoon on Monday. – PA

Belfast
