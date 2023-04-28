Man (82) killed in collision with truck while crossing street in Cork

The scene of the fatal incident in Charleville was closed for Garda forensic investigation. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

An elderly pedestrian died in a collision with a truck while crossing the street in Charleville in north Cork shortly before lunch hour on Friday.

The man (82), who has not been named but is from the greater Charleville area, was fatally injured in the incident which happened on Main Street around 12.45pm.

The emergency services were alerted but the man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was later removed to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

According to the Garda, nobody else was injured in the collision but the road has been closed and diversions were put in place to allow a Forensic Crash Investigator examine the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. They are particularly anxious to speak to anyone with dash cam footage to contact them.

Anyone who was on Main St, Charleville, between midday and 1pm on Friday and can assist is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.