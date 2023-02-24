Thousands expected to attend events to mark the first anniversary of Ukraine war

The Samuel Beckett Bridge in Dublin was lit up in the colours of Ukraine in advance of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion.

Dozens of events around the country will be held to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A minute’s silence will be held outside the main event at the General Post Office (GPO) in Dublin, starting at 2pm.

The event will be attended by the Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin and by the Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland Gerasko Larysa.

Speaking in advance of the gathering, Mr Martin said Ireland had been to the forefront of international efforts to combat Russia. It is vital, he continued, for Irish people to continue supporting Ukraine and he promised Ukrainian people living in Ireland that they would be supported.

His predecessor Simon Coveney tweeted: “Tomorrow marks one year of Russia’s brutal, illegal war on #Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands dead, millions displaced, We haven’t seen human suffering on this scale in Europe since WW2. #Ireland stands with Ukraine, her people & their right to self determination & sovereignty.”

On the eve of the anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion into Ukraine, the Samuel Beckett bridge was illuminated with the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

The anniversary will be a chance for the 70,000 Ukrainian refugees now living in Ireland to gather and remember the last year.

The major event in Cork will take place at 4.30pm at the Grand Parade National Monument.

Cavan Courthouse will be lit in the Ukrainian colours of blue and yellow on Friday. There will be an event there at 6pm with the showing of the Ukrainian film Schedryk afterwards.

There will be a Wexford Light for Peace at Wexford Quay with the lighting of candles between the Irish and Ukrainian communities at 4.30pm. Other communities in the county will also be participating in a co-ordinated light show.

There will be a vigil of prayer at Sligo Cathedral beginning at 5pm. The liturgy will be in English and Ukrainian. There will also be Ukrainian liturgical music including the Prayer for the Deceased.

More than 30 rallies will take place nationwide in Mayo, Sligo, Cavan, Galway, Longford, Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Monaghan, Cork, Carlow, Waterford, Wicklow Wexford and Kilkenny.

On Saturday there will be a Standing For Peace rally organised by Doras in Arthur’s Quay Park, Limerick.

On Sunday there will be a requiem mass at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity in Waterford, beginning at 3.15pm.