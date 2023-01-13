Parcel Motel to cease operating from end of the month

The familiar blue and yellow Parcel Motel Lockers have been located in petrol stations, train stations and convenience stores with 24/7 access. Photograph: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg

Delivery locker service Parcel Motel is to cease operating from the end of this month.

The familiar blue and yellow Parcel Motel Lockers have been operating in locations such as petrol stations, train stations and convenience stores, offering 24/7 access.

The company, which allowed consumers to pick up deliveries made when not at home, was co-founded by John Tuohy, the former chief executive of courier company Parcel Motel by Nightline. Before Brexit, it was popular among shoppers in the Republic who wanted to access products sold by UK retailers that did not easily deliver into this market because it allowed use of a virtual address in Belfast.

In a statement issued to users on Friday, Parcel Motel, which is now owned by US courier company UPS, said: “We are writing to inform you of a change that will impact all your Parcel Motel activities. Please be informed that as of January 31st the Parcel Motel services and brand will cease to exist. We are closing all Parcel Motel operations and you can no longer use the lockers for pick-up or deliveries after this date.”

The company said that their lockers remain in service until January 31st, while parcels not collected before that date will be moved to the nearest UPS facility for further transportation.

“For sending and/or using your virtual address, we ask you to keep track of these dates, to make sure you can use our services before January 31st,” the statement added.

“January 22nd is the last day to send a parcel to another member of Parcel Motel, January 25th is the final day to send a parcel to an address or make a return. January 27th is the last day for Irish Virtual Address check-in.”

It remains unclear what will happen to the dozens of Parcel Motel lockers dotted across the company or if any jobs will be affected.

Mr Tuohy, who sold Parcel Motel owner Nightline Logistics to UPS for a reported €30 million, launched his new click-and-collect parcel service OohPod in 2021.

Beginning with one locker in Jonesborough, Co Armagh, the company now has locations in Dublin, Meath, Louth and across the North, including Belfast and Strabane in Co Tyrone.