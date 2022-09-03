Ireland

Man (20s) dies in Co Wexford road traffic incident

Driver was only occupant of car which crashed in Mayglass on Friday night

The man was the sole occupant of the vehicle which took place at a railway level crossing at Mayglass. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Glen Murphy
Sat Sep 3 2022 - 11:01

A mans in his 20s has been killed in a single-vehicle road traffic incident in Co Wexford.

The incident occurred at about 10.25pm on Friday night. The driver was the sole occupant of the car which crashed near a railway level crossing at Mayglass. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed while forensic investigators carried out a technical examination of the scene but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward, in particular road users who were in the Mayglass area between 10.15pm and 10.45pm on Friday night. Anyone with information relating to the collision can contact Wexford Garda station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any Garda station

