Yellow-status rain warning for Clare, Kerry and Galway

After a few days of rain, the weather will improve from Thursday as high pressure begins to build in from the Atlantic. Dry weather and sunny spells are forecast for Thursday with occasional showers in northern areas. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

A 24-hour, status-yellow rain warning has been issued for counties Clare, Kerry and Galway from noon on bank holiday Monday

Met Éireann has said it will stay mostly dry throughout the country overnight with the rain arriving in the southwest on Monday morning. It will extend across the rest of the country through tomorrow afternoon and evening. A small craft warning will be in place for all coasts of Ireland. Southeast winds veering southwest will reach force six at times.

The heavy rain will clear away as Tuesday progresses, followed by scattered showers. Wednesday is expected to be another showery day with a few bright or sunny spells at times. It will be cooler than previously, with highest temperatures of 15-20 degrees with moderate southwest winds veering northwesterly.

High pressure

The weather will improve from Thursday as high pressure begins to build in from the Atlantic. Dry weather and sunny spells are forecast for Thursday with occasional showers in northern areas.

Met Éireann says the general forecast for the week is “mixed up to midweek with rain at times. Warmest conditions across the south and east.”

Meanwhile, members of the public are urged to stay safe when they are on or near water as the bank holiday weekend continues.

Met Éireann, the Irish Coastguard, the RNLI and Water Safety Ireland are advising the public to check weather forecasts and tide times before venturing out.

Swimmers are urged never to go in the water alone and to only swim in areas that are supervised by lifeguards. Holidaymakers are also urged to refrain from bringing inflatable toys to the beach, rivers or lake side.