National Treatment Purchase Fund eyes AI as aid to drafting minutes of board meetings

Taoiseach Simon Harris said his department 'has not used generative artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT' for drafting Dáil speeches or responses to parliamentary questions. Photograph: Alamy/PA

The State agency which buys medical care for patients on public hospital waiting lists is considering using artificial intelligence (AI) software to support the drafting of its board minutes.

However, members of the board of the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) have heard “significant security and data protection considerations would need to be addressed” before progressing to use AI software in this regard.

Board members were told that using such technology would mean their meetings would have to be recorded before “AI interrogation and the development of summary minutes”.

The NTPF has a budget of €179 million and this year will aim to provide 165,000 episodes of care for public patients including in-patient and day-case procedures as well as out-patient appointments and gastrointestinal scopes.

A spokesman for the NTPF said “an approach to utilise AI technology for drawing up Board minutes is currently being considered”.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Micheál Martin told the Dáil last week that his department was “exploring the opportunities and policy considerations presented by AI, while at the same time, taking measures to safeguard security”.

Replying to Aontú TD Peadar Tóibín, Mr Martin said: “My department’s use of artificial intelligence is grounded in its generative artificial intelligence interim policy. In line with guidance provided by the National Cyber Security Centre, the policy states that GENAI systems (such as ChatGPT) should not be used to respond to correspondence such as parliamentary questions, or to draft department or Government policy.”

Taoiseach Simon Harris said his department “has not used generative artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT for the drafting of Dáil speeches or in drafting responses to parliamentary questions”.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said his officials were developing governance frameworks and policy guidelines on the use of AI. “Until this work is complete, the current policy in place states that such tools should not be used for any official business which would include drafting Dáil speeches or responses to parliamentary questions.”