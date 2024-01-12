John Wilson: Cut the alcohol but not the taste with these two wines for Dry January

Two alcohol-free wines this week. Not surprisingly, most of the multiples seem to have special offers this month on their low and no range, including O’Briens, Dunnes Stores and Aldi. My favourites would include Torres Natureo, widely available and one of the pioneering no alcohol wines, Freixenet sparkling from the Cava producer, and Arjolle, available from O’Briens.

Dunnes Stores prides itself on having one of the biggest and best selection of low and no drinks. They currently have 20 per cent off all alcohol-free wines. Aldi has a decent range too, including two from Chilean producer Santa Rita.

Le Petit Étoilé Organic Sparkling Chardonnay

Vibrant green apple and pear fruits, with a creamy texture and lovely lemon zest. A great way to kick start a dinner or try it with seafood. 0% abv. €6 from Dunnes Stores

Santa Rita 120 De Alcoholised Sauvignon Blanc

Light, refreshing and aromatic with pear fruits and citrus. A good aperitif or with seafood or chicken dishes. 4% abv. €3, down from €5 for Aldi.