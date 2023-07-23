Do no swim notice issued for Portmarnock’s Velvet Strand

Portmarnock's Velvet Strand is one of the most popular beaches on the northside of Dublin. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Swimmers have been told to avoid Velvet Strand in Portmarnock, Dublin, one of the most popular beaches on the northside of Dublin.

Fingal County Council said there had been a stormwater overflow at an adjacent pumping station overnight on Saturday due to heavy rain. This had resulted in “discharge” of waters, it said. The council said the do not swim notice is expected to last about 72 hours.

It said a water quality sample is to be arranged before the prohibition notice can be lifted.

“Velvet Strand remains open but beach users are asked to respect the ‘Do Not Swim’ notice as it has been put in place to ensure that the health of bathers is not compromised,” it said.

READ MORE

“Members of the public can check for water quality at any of the monitored bathing waters in Ireland in advance by accessing the EPA website at www.beaches.ie or by checking the notice board at the entrance to each beach.”

To view an explanation of the standards used for reporting results of bathing water please go to https://www.fingal.ie/bathing-water-quality-monitoring-faqs

For further information on beaches and bathing water see Beaches and Bathing Water