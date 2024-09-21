Poem of the Week: Small Boy Crying

Light, and the absence of time,

The green shadows of leaves

On the pavement, and the last bus gone

With the classmates… He is alone,



They have all returned again

Like Virgil, to the world of men –

Bunny, Drix and Snodzer Quinn,

Phil who died of heroin



On the London streets. The crying stops –

He sees the sacred, the profane,

The heavens, hells, the depths

Poor Admiral sank to, dead in Spain



Of his dread disease –

The suicides, celebrities,

The circles of the damned

And the sanctified…. Now, this peace



They call I Am. The paradise

Only a bye-child knows

Who reads, with cried-out eyes,

The sentences in perfect prose



Of the Sybil, as a breeze

Scatters their meaning forever

On the pavement… shadows of leaves,

A greenness at the starting over,



Light ingathering, like an ocean,

All the tragic years, emotions –

Boys grown old, and Virgil gone

To fetch the next lost son.



Harry Clifton’s most recent collection of poems is Gone Self Storm (Bloodaxe)