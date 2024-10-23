Halloween in Ireland: county-by-county guide to the best free family events

Finding spooky-themed things to do as a family during the Halloween holidays can be scary enough, especially when you have a tight budget. Luckily for you, we have compiled a list of free things for families to do during the midterm break in each county.

Antrim: Larne Hooley

Larne Park’s Halloween Hooley welcomes visitors on October 29th from 6-8:30pm. There’s plenty of festive fun to be had – from fire juggling shows and live music to spooky storytelling and a UV disco. Come along and meet some of your favourite Halloween characters on a self-guided walk through the park, which takes about an hour to complete. More here.

Screams and Tricks at V36 in Newtownabbey promises thrills and chills for all the family, whether you want to hop on board the more daring rides or wander through the haunted house. The park’s amusements will be available to enjoy between Friday, October 25th and Sunday, November 3rd, from 5-9pm, with an adapted session on Sunday, 27th October from 2-4pm when light and sound levels on the funfair attractions will be reduced. Entry is free but you should book your tickets in advance here.

Head down to Craigavon Lakes this October 31st for the return of their annual fireworks extravaganza. The display gets started at 7.30pm. Costumes are encouraged so make sure to show up in your most fang-tastic finery to watch as Craigavon lights up the night.

Mark the end of the harvest season and the start of winter with Visual’s Samhain Festival, which will take place between Friday, October 25th and Sunday, October 27th. There will be terrifying theatre, heart-pounding scavenger hunts, workshops, talks and mesmerising music galore to keep you entertained through the weekend. Find out more about the activities in store here.

Erica’s Fairy Forest is located in Fairgreen, on the Old Bridge Road, Co Cavan, right by the border to Co Monaghan. Dedicated to fairy-loving Erica Ní Draighneain, who died of cancer aged five years old in 2016, the trail contains classic fairy stories throughout. It will be decorated with suitably spooky decor for the Halloween season.

Castlerahan Community Centre is hosting a free Creepy Coding & Crafts Camp on October 28th and 29th from 10am-12pm. Booking is required as spaces are limited and parents must attend. Enquiries can be made through Ann Kinsella on 086 6018559.

Join Ennis Library’s Eilish for a Halloween storytime and craft session on October 29th aimed at children ages 3-7 years old. The event starts at 3:30pm and is expected to last an hour. Dressing up is optional! Contact de Valera Library to book your place.

Cork: Spooky tales at Charles Fort

Charles Fort in Cork is holding its Halloween Gruesome Ghostly Trail from Saturday, October 26th to Sunday, November 3rd. Discover eight tags hidden around the fort with tales of terrifying spirits that have roamed the military fortress for centuries. Children under 12 go free. Learn more here.

Derry: Awakening the Walled City Trail

Derry Halloween, also known as Europe’s largest Halloween festival, will run from October 28th-31st. A variety of free events will be available for all ages, including highlights such as a carnival parade on Halloween night at 7pm and a fireworks display over the river Foyle starting at 8.15pm. See more here.

A Halloween Craft Market will be held in Bundoran Community Centre on Saturday, October 26th and Sunday, October 27th from noon to 5pm.

Letterkenny’s annual Halloween Fest on Thursday 31st also offers fun for all the family, with activities such as a trick or treat trail in participating shops from 1-3pm (list available at Market Centre), Witch Gertude Storytelling sessions at 1:30pm and 2:30pm in the Central Library and a fancy dress competition. This year’s festival parade will be leaving McGettigans Hotel at 4pm.

Why not celebrate Halloween at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, there’s a bunch of activities to immerse yourself and the kids in from October 26th to November 3rd. Navigate the twisty maze, spot some scarecrows and carve your own pumpkin. Or maybe you’d fancy challenging the family to some classic Halloween games – from conker tournaments to apple bobbing and welly tossing there’s something for everyone. See their website for further details.

Dublin: Big Scream festival

Dublin City Council has a jam-packed line-up of events in collaboration with community groups across the city for spooky season, including the Liberties Haunt with its street performers and live performances, and Dockers & Demons featuring haunted house experiences and arts and crafts workshops. Ringsend’s Big Top Festival Circus tent will come alive with eerie entertainment on October 30th and 31st. Find out more about these free events at dublincity.ie

A firm annual favourite on the Halloween calendar, the Bram Stoker Festival has a full programme of events on offer for those in the capital city, home of the Dracula author, from October 25th-28th. While some activities need to be paid for, there are also many free ones including Frank & McStein’s Monster Laboratory (an exciting fire spectacle taking place at Dublin Castle) and pop-up Victorian fun park Stokerland. Find details of these and much more on their official website.

In Enniskillen there will be a Halloween parade and fireworks display to look forward to on October 31st, with events kicking off from 4:30pm and fireworks expected to begin after dark at about 8pm. The parade promises puppets and dancers galore, all to be followed by some free ice cream and activities such as face painting in the town centre. DJ Bob will also be providing tunes in the Diamond.

Galway: Macnas Parade

Award-winning theatre company Macnas are inviting everyone to join them in welcoming a special visitor to Galway this Halloween, Alf the Newt. Alf will be making his journey through the city on Saturday and Sunday, 26th -27th October, beginning at the Quadrangle until eventually arriving at his new home in the Claddagh on Sunday evening. Children and parents alike are encouraged to join Alf on his route or come and say hello in Eyre Square, where he will be resting from 1-10pm Saturday and 10am-6pm Sunday. Find out more here.

Aughnanure Castle will be hosting a range of free events from Saturday, October 26th to Monday, October 28th, starting with a short play, Paranoiacs Anonymous by Hy-FAE Artist’s Collective, taking place on the castle’s top floor. Although this performance is not recommended for children, there will be storytelling, spooky face painting, a family scavenger hunt, a costume competition and much more to keep the kids entertained on Sunday 27th. See heritageireland.ie

Kerry’s Homecoming Festival will run from October 18th to November 1st, with almost 50 free events and activities to enjoy. Highlights range from storytelling, stargazing and Jack-o-lantern carving to genealogy workshops and heritage talks.

Athy’s annual Halloween Spooktacular will take place on Halloween night starting in Emily Square with a fancy dress parade at 6.30pm. An evening full of activity is promised, with a laser drumming show and prizes for the best carved pumpkin and best fancy dress to be won.

Newbridge’s Whitewater Shopping Centre are also holding some seasonal activities to warm up for the big event, including face painting and a petting zoo which will be open on Monday 28th from 2-5pm.

Kilkenny: Toil and Trouble Festival

Step back in time to 1324 and uncover the chilling tale of Ireland’s first witchcraft trial during Kilkenny’s newest festival, Toil & Trouble, running from October 28th to November 3rd. Through various exhibitions, workshops, lectures and walking tours in the town you can learn the story of Alice Kyteler, who was accused of witchcraft and heresy by the Bishop of Ossory, Richard Ledrede. The festival also explores the tragic fate of Petronella de Meath, the first person in Ireland to be executed for witchcraft. Discover all the ways you can commemorate the 700th anniversary of these dark events on their website.

Take in the Halloween atmosphere with some festive markets in Laois. Glenbarrow Halloween Market on October 26th kicks off at 11am, carrying on until 5pm, and Bloom HQ’s Halloween Market at the Macra Hall will offer even more arts and crafts, face painting and seasonal goodies on the same day if you prefer an indoor setting. The latter option begins at 11am, wrapping up at 1:30pm. More here.

Parke’s Castle will host its Spooky Halloween Tales event on Monday, 28th October from 12-4pm. Brave souls are encouraged to come along for an afternoon of ghost stories, face painting and fancy dress. If you get lucky you might even catch a glimpse of the castle’s very own ghost, Lady Anne.

Limerick: Fire and Shadow Festival

Limerick’s Lumen Street Theatre will present their Fire and Shadows Parade at the city’s Samhain Halloween Festival this bank holiday weekend. Make sure to gather outside the Potato Market at 7pm to catch the beginning of the parade on Saturday 26th.

Other events to look forward to include historian Dr Paul O’Brien’s night-time tour of St John’s Churchyard on Friday 25th, starting at 8pm, and Drunken Thady and The Bishops Lady, running from October 20th to 28th at the Watchhouse Library. More here.

Longford Library is offering a series of Halloween events aimed at young children that will place between October 29th and 31st. From a spooky movie screening and an arts and crafts workshop to spooky storytelling with Maggi – there will be endless entertainment. All activities are free but booking is required.

Lú Festival of Light will take place over two weekends, running from October 25th-27th and October 31st to November 3rd in Drogheda. The display of urban animation is free to attend, with four shows taking place per hour at many key locations in the town such as Drogheda’s Old Abbey, St Peters Church, St Dominic’s Bridge and St Laurence’s Gate. The illuminations focus on magical stories rooted in the Boyne Valley region, including those of Boann, the Salmon of Knowledge, Amergin and the Gods of Newgrange. See lufestivaloflight.com

The National Museum of Ireland – Country Life has an exciting Halloween programme lined up, with plenty of free activities and performances taking place between October 25th and November 3rd. From storytelling with Fiona Dowling, drop-in craft workshops such as Halloween mask making with artist Carmel Balfe, and a scary objects activity trail – there’s something creative and educational for the whole family. See NMI website for more details.

Púca Festival is happening in Trim and Athboy, Co Meath from Thursday, October 31st to Sunday, November 3rd. Although some events are ticketed, the festival’s grand closing, starting at 6pm on November 2nd, is free. The event will consist of a procession combining creative street performance with traditional Irish music featuring a range of local talent: sean-nós singers, ancient horns, and a chorus of singers. Celebrations will continue at Trim Castle where Pyro Collective will light up the night with a fire display. See pucafestival.com

Carrickmacross’s annual Féile Samhain will be taking place at the Carrick Emmets GAA grounds again this year, with gates opening at 6.30pm and fireworks kicking off at 8pm. Prizes will be presented to the best dressed children and adults on the night so make sure to come wearing your most frightful outfit.

St. Mary’s Primary School in Edenderry has organised a family-friendly creative movement session led by yoga instructor Helen Keenan. The event is part of the Creative Places: Edenderry Step it Up! project funded by Healthy Offaly. Fancy dress is encouraged.

Lough Key Forest and Adventure Park are hosting their Lough SpooKey event again this year from Sunday, October 27th until Sunday, November 3rd. There will be several family-friendly free events taking place throughout the week, including face painting and kids games with Rachel from Fierce Fun Faces, puppet shows with Custard Pie Puppets and a fancy dress disco with prizes to be won for the best dressed ghouls and goblins in attendance. See loughkey.ie

This year’s Scary Woods Walk on October 31st will take place from 10am-2pm. Organised by Tireragh community support group, this winding walk route will take you through Kilglass House and Woodland with plenty of artwork, spooky props and frights in store along the way.

For an afternoon of seasonal education, you can learn all about the Rock of Cashel on Monday 28th October. Listen to guides as they divulge chilling stories about the Rock’s history and take you on a tour through the graveyard. From tales of ghosts and grave-robbers to werewolves, there’s sure to be something that will haunt everyone in the audience. Costume attire is encouraged.

Dungannon’s Halloween Festival is taking place in the town on Friday 25th with a fireworks display to look forward to at 7:45pm from Hill of the O’Neill. Other highlights include a bewitching fire juggler performance, DJ, face painting in the Square Box, Ranfurly House and Glasgowbury Samba Band. More here.

Street spectacle creators Spraoi will return to Waterford on Friday 25th October with their Samhain procession and finale performance. This year’s theme, Fire and Shadows, is inspired by An Dearg Dua, a piece of local folklore. The procession will begin adjacent to the Irish Wake Museum in Waterford’s Viking Triangle at 6pm. Waterford city will host several other fun family-friendly events over the bank holiday weekend from concerts and storytelling to amusements and food stalls. Discover more here and here.

Luan Gallery in Athlone is hosting a series of Halloween events from October 25th to 31st. The contemporary art venue will hold a free screening of the 1980 horror cult classic The Fog at 7pm on Friday, October 25th, complimenting an on-theme exhibition Tuberclerosies by artist Kevin Mooney that occupies the gallery space.

Soak up some culture at Red Books in St Peter’s Square, Wexford this Halloween. An evening of poetry, songs and storytelling is promised as Wexford Festival Opera’s Outspoken event will kick off in the store at 7:30pm on Friday 25th October. On Thursday 31st, you’ll find another event at Red Books coinciding with the festival: the Creepy Classics Carnival. The carnival will shine a light on some best loved spooky literary classics. Entry to both events is free, but donations will be taken for the Sanctuary Mental Wellness initiative.

Kilruddery House and Gardens in Bray, Co Wicklow will host their Harvest Fete which runs from 10-4pm on October 26th and 27th. Enjoy this seasonal transformation of their weekly farm market – you can participate in some pumpkin carving with help from the Bray Lions or simply come along and take in the autumnal sights.