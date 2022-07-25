Gig of the Week: Nick Cave, Rufus Wainwright, Self Esteem and more at All Together Now

All Together Now

Friday, July 29th, to Sunday, July 31st; Curraghmore Estate, Co Waterford; €235 for weekend camping; alltogethernow.ie

You can feel the anticipation for this bank holiday weekend extravaganza, and they could rename it All Back Together Again after the past couple of years of forced untogetherness. The festival is back (as, with luck, the sunshine will also be) with a line-up of musical, theatrical and culinary guests, across 18 stages. Wander through this festival and you’ll come across natural amphitheatres, secret woodland stages and hidden forests, all with something interesting and entertaining happening over the festival’s three days and nights. Among the musical guests are Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Groove Armada, Underworld, Jungle, Self Esteem and Rufus Wainwright, plus two very interesting throwbacks: Glasshouse performing the music of Kate Bush (she’s having a moment – stranger things have happened), and a performance of The Beatles’ Abbey Road on ukulele. Also look out for the DJ and producer Nabiha Iqbal and a special musical project, Mas Exodus, led by Choice Cuts’ Mark Murphy and MD Max Zaska. It’s great to be all back together again.#

It’s been 154 weeks since the last All Together Now, we are now under 2 weeks from our third chapter. We can’t wait to share this with you! 💫🌻🌿



Seek Treatment with Cat and Pat

Monday, July 25th; Liberty Hall, Dublin; €29; ticketmaster.ie

The “criminally underfamous comedians” Catherine Cohen and Pat Regan are the stars of the Seek Treatment podcast, in which the pair talk about “boys, sex, dating and love”. Now the pair are bringing the podcast live to Dublin, and the sparks are sure to fly. Cohen is known for her Netflix comedy special The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous, based on her acclaimed live show; Regan is a New York-based stand-up and writer who has basically performed everywhere there’s a mic. Between them – and with help from the odd celebrity guest – they’ll sort out all your love and sex dilemmas. Or not.

Spraoi International Street Arts Festival

Friday, July 29th, to Sunday, July 31st; various venues around Waterford City; various times and prices; spraoi.com

Waterford’s a busy county this bank holiday weekend – its streets will come alive with the annual Spraoi festival, bring the good people of the city (safely) out in their droves. All it will cost you is your time – you’ll need to set aside the whole weekend if you want to catch all the attractions on offer. Among the musical offerings are Absurdist Pipe Band, Babel Brass Band from the UK, and Blaas of Glory from the Netherlands, with street theatre from Tape That, Tidal from Wales and Astonishment Factory from Scotland. Looks like the street’s the place to go this weekend in Waterford.

Boyne Music Festival

Friday, July 29th, to Sunday, July 31st; various venues around Drogheda, Co Louth; various times and prices; boynemusicfestival.com

The ninth Boyne Music Festival has something for everyone – and for all ages – in the elegant surrounds of Townley Hall and St Peter’s Church in Drogheda over the bank holiday weekend. An undoubted highlight is the opening concert, a world premiere of The Magdalene Songs by Rhona Clarke, Deirdre Gribbin and Deirdre McKay, celebrating the women of Ireland’s Magdalene laundries. Another highlight is the return of the acclaimed mathematician Marcus du Sautoy, who will give a talk on symmetry in music, and show how you can use maths to tell a fake Bach from the real thing. There’s an amazing array of musical talent lined up, including the US tenor Joshua Stewart, the Irish-born clarinettist and animateur Jessie Grimes, and members of the acclaimed Brodsky Quartet.