Man accused of attack that left woman in ‘bloodied, tortured and beaten state’ refused bail

The court heard that the woman had burn injuries on both legs from implements used during the assault, as well as the aerosol can and lighter and 'heated hammerheads placed on the bare skin'.

A man who became the eighth person accused of attacking a woman found “in a bloodied, tortured and beaten state” in a flat in Dublin has been remanded in custody.

Dublin District Court heard that a “makeshift blowtorch”, heated hammerheads, iron bars, and a stick were used to injure and beat her around her head and body after she was brought to a north inner city flat last Thursday.

Emmet Black (48) a father with an address at the Maltings, Dublin 8, was charged with false imprisonment and assault causing harm to the woman (37) at Henrietta House, Dublin 7.

He was denied bail when he appeared before Judge Alan Mitchell on Monday.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy who cannot be identified as a minor and is charged with the same offences was granted bail with strict conditions.

The teen and six other men had first appeared in court on Saturday.

Garda Ciaran Reynolds told Judge Mitchell that Mr Black “made no reply” when charged.

The garda alleged the accused was caught “red-handed” and he objected to bail due to the seriousness of the case and witness intimidation fears.

He explained that the woman could not come to the bail hearing because she was still in hospital and was not physically or medically fit to attend.

Garda Reynolds said the violence only stopped when gardaí entered the flat and the woman, who is a mother, was “in a bloodied, tortured and beaten state”. She was taken by ambulance to hospital.

In the account she gave to gardaí, she stated she was brought to a flat in Henrietta House in car with a group of five males, including Mr Black, who allegedly “escorted her to the scene”.

The court heard there was no talking in the car, and when they got to the flat, a group of eight males subjected her to “a sustained and violent assault”.

Judge Mitchell heard it lasted over one and a half hours, during which, she stated, “She was beaten around the head and body with a hatchet, irons bars, she was violently attacked with a blade”.

The garda also claimed she was attacked with hammers and a makeshift blowtorch consisting of a deodorant bottle and a lighter, and the males cut her hair.

She told gardaí that “every one of the males were participating in the attack on her”.

The woman suffered a fractured elbow and cheekbone and needed surgery and five staples to a large laceration to her head.

It was also alleged further threats were against her and a family member, and she reported to gardaí that Mr Black “cut my legs with a blade of some sort”.

Mr Lysaght said his client had needed surgery for an 18-centimetre cut to his head and had been under pressure to “coax” the woman to go in the car.

Mr Black sat silently at the side of the courtroom throughout the hearing.

Judge Mitchell refused bail and remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

The teenage boy was bailed after separately facing his second hearing when he appeared in the Children’s Court on Monday. He was ordered to appear again in December.

However, he must not associate with co-defendants, has to stay away from the location of the alleged offence, and have no contact with the complainant.

The other six men charged are Sean Conroy (20) who resides at Silloge Road, Ballymun, Dublin 11; Mark McMahon (54) with an address at Henrietta House, Bolton Street, Dublin 7; Mark Keogh (33) from Henrietta House, Bolton Street, Dublin 7; Kian Walsh (21) with an address at Constitution Hill, Dublin 7; Jayven Talbot (20) of Constitution Hill, Dublin 7; Braxton Rice (20) from Henrietta House, Dublin 1. They are also in custody on remand and due back in court later this week.