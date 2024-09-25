Two tenants, whose friendship had failed, installed CCTV cameras to watch one another, tribunal hears

The landlord told the tribunal that both tenants had installed CCTV cameras in the apartment and 'they were watching each other'

Two tenants whose friendship had broken down after living together for several years had installed their own CCTV cameras to watch one another, it has been claimed at a Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) tribunal.

A tribunal hearing in July heard how relations further deteriorated after one of the tenants wished to have his parents visit and stay at the property for two weeks during the Christmas period.

Gabriel Lazar, one of the two tenants living at the apartment in Dublin 11 claimed that his former co-tenant, Marius Cadar, insisted on bringing his parents to stay at the property, despite objection from Mr Lazar and their landlord, LiChang Liu.

Mr Lazar told the tribunal that a one week stay “might have been okay” however explained that the parents were “going to be coming and going” and he was not happy with the plans.

Mr Cadar’s parents proceeded to stay in the property for a week in December 2023, and a subsequent week in January 2024.

Mr Lazar also claimed that his co-tenant’s brother verbally abused him, hit him and threatened him, further claiming that Mr Lazar began to make a lot of noise by having the TV on at a loud volume.

He submitted photos to the tribunal of a CCTV camera in the living room, which he claimed was installed by Mr Cadar, further claiming that Mr Liu took no action to remedy it.

He told the tribunal that he reported the matter to gardaí but was told it was a civil matter.

The tribunal heard that Mr Cadar had moved out by the end of February, while his former co-tenant, Mr Lazar had left in June 2024.

Mr Liu told the tribunal that the two tenants had been living together for three to four years and were close friends, but for reasons unknown, their friendship had broken down.

He claimed that following this breakdown, the two tenants began to message him complaining about one another, further claiming that each tenant had offered him higher rent if he would ask the other to leave.

He claimed that both tenants had installed CCTV cameras in the apartment “and they were watching each other,” adding that he told both not to do it as it was “illegal”.

Mr Lazar denied ever installing a CCTV camera in the dwelling.

Mr Liu argued that he told Mr Cadar that his co-tenant was not happy at the prospect of his parents staying there, and said they both needed to discuss the issue, but told the tribunal that Mr Cadar “did not want to listen to him”.

He claimed that on each occasion a complaint was made by Mr Lazar, he told Mr Cadar to “be nice and keep quiet”.

Mr Liu told the tribunal that it was his first time being a landlord and that he was trying to do his best, according to the tribunal report published last week.

Mr Liu was found to be in breach of his landlord obligations by the tribunal and ordered to pay Mr Lazar €500 in damages.

It said Mr Liu felt that because his tenants were previously friends, it was up to them to “sort out their problems themselves”.

The tribunal described Mr Liu’s actions to deal Mr Lazar’s complaints as “not sufficient,” adding that any complaints were his responsibility and that it was incumbent on him to properly deal with the situation.

It said Mr Liu could have issued formal written warnings to Mr Cadar and if deemed necessary following this, could have issued a notice of termination on the grounds of antisocial behaviour.