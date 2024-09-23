Young man charged with dangerous driving causing death has case adjourned to November

Cameron Cooper (23), of Ballyneety Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10, is facing charges of dangerous driving causing the death of Dylan Killalee Maher (25). Photograph: Cyril Byrne

The case of a young man facing charges of dangerous driving causing death was adjourned for six weeks when it came before the District Court in Blanchardstown, Dublin, on Monday.

Cameron Cooper (23), of Ballyneety Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10, is facing charges of dangerous driving causing the death of Dylan Killalee Maher (25) on the Naas Road, Clondalkin, Dublin, in November of last year.

Solicitor Tertius Van Eeden told Judge John Brennan that the case could be adjourned on consent to November 7th with Mr Cooper on continuing bail.

The book of evidence has yet to be served in the case, where trial is to take place on indictment in the Circuit Court.