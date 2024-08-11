Man wanted in Northern Ireland appears at Dublin High Court over extradition request

Thomas Laurance McCabe was arrested on foot of an extradition request issued by the Northern authorities under the EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

A man wanted in Northern Ireland for allegedly failing to return to prison where he is serving a life sentence for a murdering a former girlfriend’s cousin over 30 years ago has appeared before the High Court in Dublin.

Thomas Laurance McCabe (60) appeared before Ms Justice Nuala Jackson during Sunday’s vacation sitting of the court, following his arrest by An Garda Síochána in Dublin.

He was arrested on foot of an extradition request issued by the Northern authorities under the EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement.

The court heard that Newry-born McCabe was convicted in October 1990 of murdering his then girlfriend’s cousin, Richard Hunt, at a flat in London where McCabe had been residing.

Mr Hunt died because of multiple injuries he received to his head from a heavy blunt instrument in early February 1990.

McCabe, who was described as being intoxicated when the incident occurred, had admitted to police investigating the killing that he had struck the deceased with a piece of scaffolding.

He later claimed not to remember anything about the incident.

Following his conviction McCabe was given a life sentence from a London court, with a minimum term of 11 years imprisonment.

He was released on licence on several occasions, between 2008 and in 2013.

On each occasion it is claimed that McCabe’s licence was revoked.

When his licence was revoked in 2015 he was living in the Republic.

That resulted in extraction proceedings before the High Court in Dublin, and in 2020 McCabe was surrendered to the Northern Irish authorities to serve out the remainder of his sentence.

In August 2023 he was granted 24 hours temporary release from prison in Northern Ireland, where he had been serving his sentence.

It is claimed that he did not return, and has allegedly been unlawfully at large ever since.

The court heard that following his arrest by gardaí at Store Street Garda station on Saturday, McCabe accepted that he is the person whose extradition is being sought and added that he was aware of the details contained in the surrender request.

He was remanded in custody by Ms Justice Jackson, after she informed him of his rights, including the right to be legally represented.

McCabe, who is represented by Kieran Kelly BL, did not apply for bail during the brief hearing.

The court also heard that the State has objections to McCabe being granted bail

He will next appear before the court later this month.