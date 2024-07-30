Two men accused over State’s largest crystal meth haul sent forward to Special Criminal Court

Two Co Kerry men have been sent forward to the Special Criminal Court on charges relating to organised crime and the largest ever seizure of crystal meth in the State, valued at €32.8 million.

Nathan McDonnell (44), of Ballyroe, Tralee, is charged with having knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation, of facilitating the commission of a serious offence by that organisation, to wit the importation, sale and supply of controlled drugs, on dates between October 16th and February 16th last.

James Leen (41), of Kilmorna, Listowel, is charged with being a director of a criminal organisation between February 7th, 2023 and February 16th last.

Both men are also accused under the Misuse of Drugs Acts of importation of methylamphetamine, known as crystal meth, at Cork Port on October 16th last and with possession and possession of the drug for sale or supply at Ballyseedy Garden Centre, Tralee between October 27th and February 12th last.

Diane Reidy, solicitor for the Director of Public Prosecutions, told Tralee District Court on Tuesday that the director felt the ordinary courts could not deal with these charges as they “were inadequate to secure justice”. Minor amendments were also made to the charge sheets with regard to the dates and there was no objection by the defence.

Both men appeared separately and books of evidence were served on them by investigating gardaí.

Patrick Mann, solicitor for Mr Leen, said his client was “vehemently opposing” being returned to the Special Criminal Court on the drugs charges and did not accept the ordinary courts were inadequate to deal with the matter. He said he was reserving the right to appeal the move. Judge David Waters sent Mr Leen forward for trial on five charges.

Padraig O’Connell, solicitor for Mr McDonnell, said he had no objection to his client being sent forward to the non-jury court. He asked that it be put on record for the three-judge court that his client wished to enter a plea. He said his client is “not a man of means” and applied for legal aid.

The judge said “unchallenged” evidence had been given that Mr McDonnell was a director of 19 companies which had gone into some form of liquidation in February and he would need to see if he had benefited from the proceeds. He said the application could be made before the Special Criminal Court.

Mr Leen was returned to custody at Cork Prison following the court appearance and Mr McDonnell to Portlaoise Prison.