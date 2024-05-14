Man accused of multiple indecent assaults at south Dublin school misses court due to medical issues

The accused did not appear at Dún Laoghaire District Court on Tuesday due to medical issues. Photograph: Google Streetview

A man charged with 23 counts of indecent assault at a school in south Dublin between 1977 and 1984 was not in the District Court in Dún Laoghaire when his case was called on Tuesday.

The accused (70s), who cannot be named for legal reasons, was to be served with a book of evidence but his solicitor, Donough Molloy of Sheenan & Partners, said his client was not present because of medical issues.

He handed a letter to Judge Anne Watkin. Ruth Walsh, for the State Solicitor’s Office, said she had seen the letter and the matter was put back for three weeks to June 11th. The book of evidence was ready, Ms Walsh said.

The charges, which are being denied by the accused, relate to seven different alleged victims. The man, who has been granted bail, is not being named by order of the court so as to protect the alleged victims’ identity.