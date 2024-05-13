Nikki Hayes money laundering case further adjourned as former DJ undergoes alcohol treatment

A former radio DJ who had €15,000 lodged into her bank account as part of a money-laundering scam has had her case further adjourned while she undergoes alcohol treatment.

Nikki Hayes (44), whose real name is Eimear Black O’Keeffe, of The Way, Hunter’s Run, Clonee, Dublin 15, previously pleaded guilty to possessing €10,000 as the proceeds of crime in a Permanent TSB bank account within the State on November 5th, 2020.

Two further counts of possessing €2,600 and €2,400 as the proceeds of crime in her account on November 6th, 2020, were taken into consideration by Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

At a hearing last year, the court heard that O’Keeffe was “genuinely vulnerable’ and struggling with her mental health at the time. The sentencing in her case was delayed last November after she suffered a fall.

On Monday, Keith Spencer BL, defending, said O’Keeffe has been attending a residential treatment centre and a key worker was present in court to confirm that she has remained alcohol-free since the case was last adjourned.

He handed in €2500 as a token of remorse, which he said was provided by someone who O’Keeffe previously helped in their career and who now wanted to help her in turn.

The court heard this clears the losses incurred as a result of O’Keeffe’s offending.

Judge Martina Baxter adjourned the case to October 7th to allow O’Keeffe further time to continue with her alcohol treatment. She noted defence counsel is seeking that the matter be dealt with by way of Section 100 of the Criminal Justice Act, which would mean O’Keeffe would avoid a conviction.

O’Keeffe was in court on Monday for the brief hearing.

The court has previously heard that she was belatedly diagnosed with bipolar and borderline personality disorder, with defence counsel saying she had been “preyed upon” by others operating a sophisticated money-laundering scam.

O’Keeffe’s marriage had broken down, and she had reached “rock bottom,” counsel added.

Counsel said O’Keeffe had built up a very successful radio career over 24 or 27 years, starting at the age of 15, under the pseudonym of Nikki Hayes.

She had worked at RTÉ for eight years and also for Spin 103, Classic Hits and East Coast FM, but is no longer employed in radio as a direct consequence of this case, counsel said.

The court heard that O’Keeffe did not benefit materially in any way from the offence.

O’Keeffe is currently doing an accountancy course and has written a book called Crying into the Saucepan about her struggles with mental health, the court heard.