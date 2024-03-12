Gardaí warned case against Richard Satchwell could be struck out if book of evidence not ready in two weeks

The former truck driver was refused bail at an earlier hearing. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A judge has warned gardaí that the case against Richard Satchwell who is charged with the murder of his wife Tina could be struck out if the book of evidence is not ready in two weeks.

Judge Brian O’Shea told gardaí in Clonmel District Court that the case against the 57-year-old English man risks being struck out on March 26th if the book of evidence isn’t produced on that date.

“You are facing an uphill struggle not to have it struck out on that date if you don’t have the book of evidence. I am expecting the book to be here.”

Richard Satchwell, who is a native of Leicester in the UK, appeared in court by video link on Tuesday having previously been charged with the murder of his wife.

The former truck driver was charged in October of last year with the murder, contrary to common law, of Tina Satchwell on March 20th, 2017, at a location in Cork.

Mr Satchwell was charged after gardaí found the skeletal remains of Ms Satchwell while excavating a concrete floor and walled-up area underneath the stairwell of her home in Grattan Street in Youghal, Co Cork. She was reported missing in March 2017.

On Tuesday Sgt Tom O’Brien said that he could not guarantee that the book of evidence would be ready in a fortnight.

Sgt O’Brien made an application that Mr Satchwell be remanded in custody for a period of four weeks. Judge O’Shea noted that the defendant was first charged over five months ago. He said it was indicated at a hearing of the case last month that the book of evidence would be ready to be served on Mr Satchwell by the end of March. A date of March 26th was fixed for the next hearing.

Sgt O’Brien said that investigating garda, Det Gda David Kelleher, would be present in court on March 26th next to apply for an extension if required.

Judge O’Shea again warned that the case could be struck out if the book of evidence is not ready at the next court hearing.

Mr Satchwell appeared by video link at the short hearing. He was clean-shaven and wearing a white top. He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance in a fortnight.

Meanwhile, the DPP last month directed that Mr Satchwell be tried on a single charge of murder at the Central Criminal Court.

He was previously denied bail at a High Court sitting at Cloverhill Court. Gardaí objected to bail saying that the accused was a flight risk.

Refusing the application, Judge Siobhán Lankford said Mr Satchwell faces “very serious charges, the most serious charges on the criminal canon”.

Mr Satchwell first appeared in court on October 14th, 2023 in connection with the alleged offence.

On that occasion evidence of arrest charge and caution was given by Det Gda David Kelleher. Dt Gda Kelleher said Mr Satchwell had been formally charged with the murder of his wife in Cobh Garda station the previous day. Legal aid was granted in the case.

Tina Satchwell was a native of St Bernard’s Place in Fermoy, Co Cork but was living in Youghal at the time of her death. She was reported missing on the March 24th, 2017 by her husband Richard.

After she was reported missing gardaí followed 400 lines of inquiry, watched hundreds of hours of CCTV and took witness statements from 170 people. A large sea and land search was carried out by gardaí following her disappearance. In March 2018 gardaí led a search for Tina in Mitchel’s Wood in Castlemartyr, Co Cork.