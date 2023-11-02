Three young men settle court cases over alleged injuries from crash that killed friend

The scene of the crash which resulted in the death of a 16 year old driver and injury to other car occupants. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Three young men have settled High Court actions alleging they suffered injuries when the car they were travelling in with four friends hit a wall, killing the 16-year-old driver.

The High Court had part heard the case brought by one of the three: Scott John Matthew Bowes, who was aged 16 at the time of the February 2019 crash which, he said, caused him injuries to his neck, shoulder and leg, as well as lasting psychological impact.

The driver, Eamon Kavanagh, who was not old enough for a driving licence, died instantly when the vehicle hit a concrete wall where a narrow road, coming off Mount Leinster, crossed a cattle grid, south of Myshall. The four other occupants were taken to hospital.

On Thursday the court heard Mr Bowes had settled his case against the Motor Insurance Bureau of Ireland, which handles claims against untraced and uninsured drivers, and, at the bureau’s request, Mr Kavanagh’s mother, Jennie Kavanagh, who owned the vehicle.

READ MORE

Her insurance policy did not cover her underage son, who took the vehicle without her permission, the court heard. A solicitor was sued as a representative of Eamon’s estate.

Separate personal injuries actions were brought by passengers Adam O’Riordan and Adam Tobin, from Bagenalstown, against the same defendants over the crash. Their cases settled on Thursday having never opened before the court.

Mr Justice Paul Coffey congratulated the parties for reaching settlements and wished the young men well.

He expressed his “deepest sympathies” to Ms Kavanagh on the death of her son. He praised her “dignified silence” in attending the hearing, which he appreciated must have been very traumatic and difficult for her.

The court heard Eamon died during a very difficult time for him, as his father, James Kavanagh, received a three-year prison term just two days before the crash. Mr Kavanagh had pleaded guilty to 30 counts of causing or allowing animal cruelty on his property at Raheenleigh, Myshall, in April, 2015.

Close to 1,000 people attended Eamon’s funeral, which heard he was very popular, “an obvious extrovert and yet he was very sensitive, a lad who prized loyalty”. He loved his family and friends, sports and had a great sense of fun, the chief celebrant said.

The defendants’ senior counsel, Hugh Mohan, instructed by Nathaniel Lacy & Partners, said earlier this week that Ms Kavanagh planned to tell the court she had not given her son permission to take her car in the early hours of February 24th, 2019.

Negligence was admitted regarding elements of the driving, but other matters were in dispute, the court previously heard. The bureau contended it is not liable to compensate Mr Bowes (now aged 20) considering he entered the vehicle with a driver who had no insurance policy, was underage and had no ability to exercise control over the vehicle.

Mr Bowes was not wearing a seat belt.

Opening the case earlier this week, Richard Lyons SC, instructed by McGinley & Co Solicitors, said his client, Mr Bowes, acknowledged he was aware his friend had two or three drinks before getting behind the wheel.

In the witness box, Mr Bowes, from Myshall, Co Carlow, said he and Mr Kavanagh had played hurling together for many years and were close friends.

Members of the group were drinking cider at an abandoned house outside Borris village, with Mr Bowes consuming one or two.

He described a sense of fear as he realised the car was heading down the side of a hill before it hit a wall. The crash was “horrible”, and “everyone was screaming”, said Mr Bowes.

He dislocated his shoulder, fractured his leg and damaged his neck. He was in a wheelchair for about three months and wore a neck brace for six months. He is still hampered by the physical injuries, while he also suffered nightly nightmares about the crash, he told the court.

He began a third-level quantity surveying course but dropped out while suffering from depression and having difficulty eating and sleeping, he said. He went to work in construction with his father.

No details of the settlements were given to the High Court.