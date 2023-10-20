Female teacher found guilty of sexually assaulting male student 38 years ago

Jacintha McSherry O'Connor made no reaction in court when the verdict was handed down. Photograph: Collins Courts

A teacher who was on trial accused of sexually abusing a male student 38 years ago has been found guilty of the charges against her.

The jury in the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court trial of Jacintha McSherry O’Connor (63) returned majority guilty verdicts on two counts of indecent assault on Friday after 11 hours of deliberating.

She made no reaction in court when the verdicts were handed down.

McSherry O’Connor, of The Mullins, Donegal Town, Co Donegal, had pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecently assaulting the child on dates between June 1st and September 1st, 1985. She was aged between 24 and 25 at the time of the offending, while the boy was aged 13.

READ MORE

The court heard the abuse occurred while McSherry O’Connor worked as a student teacher at a Dublin secondary school. It was alleged she indecently assaulted the boy on two occasions in his home, where she had been giving him grinds.

The four-day trial also heard allegations of inappropriate sexual relations between McSherry O’Connor and the boy on a holiday she attended with his family in Spain in the run-up to the alleged offences. No charges were before the jury in relation to these alleged incidents as they pertained to a different jurisdiction.

The complainant in the case – now a man in his 50s – told the court that seeing his own children reach the age he was at the time of the incidents spurred him to go to gardaí, along with other unrelated high-profile cases. He said he was also concerned to see McSherry O’Connor was still teaching in Donegal.

After the verdicts were handed down, Judge Elma Sheahan thanked the jurors for their service. She exempted them from jury duty for three years.

She adjourned the case for a sentence hearing on November 8th and remanded the defendant on continuing bail.