Man due in court over Tallaght deaths

Gardaí investigating the deaths of two twins and a teenage girl on Saturday night outside the house where they died on Rossfield Avenue, Tallaght, Dublin. Picture Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

A man is in his 20s is due to appear in court on Monday evening charged in connection with the deaths of twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley and their sister Lisa Cash in west Dublin on Saturday.

In a statement, the Garda said the man, who was arrested on Sunday morning in relation to the fatal incident in Tallaght, has been charged.

He is scheduled to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice at 9.00pm.

Eight-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley and their 18-year-old sister Lisa Cash were killed in their home on Rossfield Avenue, in Brookfield, Tallaght.

A fourth sibling, a 14-year-old boy, was also in the house but managed to escape. The incident ended just after 12.30am when gardai arrested a suspect.