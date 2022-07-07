Former Credit Union manager charged with theft of almost €900,000

The former manager of Rush Credit Union has appeared in court charged with the theft of almost €900,000 following an investigation into fraud at the north Co Dublin financial institution. Photograph: Alan Betson

The former manager of Rush Credit Union has been charged with the theft of almost €900,000 following an investigation into fraud at the north Co Dublin financial institution.

Anne Butterly (65), of Channel Road, Rush, appeared before Balbriggan District Court charged with 35 counts of theft on dates between 2009 and 2016.

Det Garda Michael Owens gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He said he met Ms Butterly by appointment at Balbriggan Garda station on Thursday morning where she was cautioned and charged.

Det Garda Owens said Ms Butterly replied to three of the charges after being cautioned and none to the others.

In reply to one, she said: “I can’t remember with him”.

Regarding another, the accused said: “Seems to be the same amount on two occasions. I don’t think I would have done this”.

In relation to a third, she said: “That €40,000 came out and went back in within two days I’m nearly sure”.

Defence solicitor Siobhán McNeilis said Ms Butterly has no fixed income and relies on her husband’s social welfare.

Judge Joanne Carroll remanded the accused on bail on her own bond of €100 to September 1st, when the book of evidence is to be served. She ordered Ms Butterly to surrender her passport and provide a mobile phone number to gardaí.