Six men and teenager due in court over attack on woman in Dublin flat

The seven are due to appear before a weekend sitting of the Dublin District Court.

Six men and a teenager arrested over the discovery of a woman who was held captive and violently attacked in a Dublin flat are due to appear in court on Saturday.

A seventh man, aged in his 40s, who was arrested on Friday remains detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in the Dublin region.

Gardaí are treating the attack as an extreme case of drug-related intimidation and the woman has been left with a litany of injuries, including burns and broken bones.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was rescued from the flat off Bolton Street in the north inner city. Eight arrests were made – seven men and a male juvenile – after gardaí went there at about 7pm to carry out a search for drugs.

She was brought to the Mater hospital for treatment and has been supported by staff there and by gardaí. Though her injuries were not life threatening, she had been subjected to a prolonged violent ordeal and some of her injuries are believed to require surgery.