Shots fired and house set on fire during attack in Charleville, Co Cork

Gardaí are investigating the incident in Charleville, Co Cork. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire at a terraced house in the Fortlands area of Charleville, Co Cork, on Friday evening.

Emergency services were called to the property shortly before 9pm. A group of men wearing balaclavas had smashed windows and attempted to set fire to the empty property. Shots were also fired inside the premises.

The house was extensively damaged during the incident.

An Garda Síochána confirmed that scenes of crime investigators attended at the house and examined the premises. The house was vacant at the time of the incident and inquiries are ongoing.

READ MORE

Gardaí are also investigating an incident of criminal damage to a car that occurred in the Rathgoggin area of Charleville later that evening, at about 9.55pm.

It is understood that the incident occurred arising out of a dispute between two families in Co Limerick and in Charleville.

On Friday morning, shots were fired at an empty house in Kilmallock. A petrol bomb was also thrown at a property in Knocknaheeny in Cork city earlier this week.

A number of files on different incidents which have taken place arising out of the feud have been sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Members of the public who may have spotted unusual activity in the Charleville area between 5pm and 11pm on Friday have been asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Gardaí are also appealing for information in relation to an Audi A6, a white Skoda Rapid, a BMW and a silver Ford Focus car, which travelled through the Charleville area at this time.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in the area during this time and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this available to gardaí.