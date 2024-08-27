Woman arrested on suspicion of murder of man in north County Dublin

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of a man who was found with serious injuries on a road in north Co Dublin earlier this month.
In the early hours of August 10th, gardaí in Balbriggan, Co Dublin discovered the man seriously injured on a residential road.
He was removed from the scene to Beaumont Hospital by ambulance and died on Sunday, August 11th.
A postmortem was subsequently completed, but the results were not disclosed for operational reasons.
On Tuesday, An Garda Síochána said a woman, aged in her 40s, was arrested in Balbriggan on suspicion of murder and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in North Dublin.
Investigations are ongoing, the spokesman added.
