Crime & Law

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder of man in north County Dublin

Man with serious injuries was found on residential road in Balbriggan earlier in August

Garda inquiries into the death in Balbriggan are ongoing. Photograph: Alan Betson
Shauna Bowers
Tue Aug 27 2024 - 16:30

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of a man who was found with serious injuries on a road in north Co Dublin earlier this month.

In the early hours of August 10th, gardaí in Balbriggan, Co Dublin discovered the man seriously injured on a residential road.

He was removed from the scene to Beaumont Hospital by ambulance and died on Sunday, August 11th.

A postmortem was subsequently completed, but the results were not disclosed for operational reasons.

On Tuesday, An Garda Síochána said a woman, aged in her 40s, was arrested in Balbriggan on suspicion of murder and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in North Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing, the spokesman added.

