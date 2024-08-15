Man and woman arrested following cocaine seizure in Limerick city

Gardaí stopped a vehicle on the south side of Limerick city and seized the drugs. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill

A man in his 40s and a woman in her teens have been arrested following the seizure of cocaine estimated to be worth €140,000 in Limerick city on Wednesday evening.

Gardaí stopped a vehicle on the south side of the city and searched it, with large packages containing the drug found and seized.

The drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland to undergo further analysis, gardaí have said.

The man and woman arrested in connection with the seizure are being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda station in the southern region.