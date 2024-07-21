Body of man in his forties found in Co Wexford

The body of a man in his 40s was discovered shortly before midday at a residence in the Clonattin area. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Gardaí are conducting an inquiry following the discovery of a body in Gorey, Wexford, on Sunday afternoon.

The body of a man in his forties was discovered shortly before midday at a residence in the Clonattin area, according to a short statement from the Garda Press Office.

“The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation,” it said.

The scene remains preserved for technical examination and no further information is available at this time, gardaí said. It is understood it has not as yet been decided if foul play might be involved.