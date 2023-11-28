Dublin riots: McEntee to seek clarity on use of force by gardaí from Policing Authority

Members of An Garda Síochána need to have “absolute clarity” on what levels of force they can use when faced with rioting of the sort that took place in Dublin on Thursday night so they are not “looking over their shoulders,” the Minister for Justice has said.

Helen McEntee said on Tuesday morning gardaí are authorised to use force where it is appropriate but she would be asking the Policing Authority to provide greater clarity on the levels permitted in given situations as to provide reassurance to members of the force.

“I don’t want members of An Garda Síochána looking over their shoulders responding to these incidents where they feel that force is necessary,” said the Minister. “I want them to have the confidence to respond in the way that they deem appropriate.

“So I am asking the authority to provide that clarity for members of An Garda Síochána so they do not feel that they are operating with their hands behind their backs.

“There were serious thugs and criminals who went out not just to cause disruption and destruction but to harm people on Thursday night and Gardaí need to be able to respond with the appropriate force. And so I want that absolute clarity provided to them.

“I’ve been speaking to Garda members, those who have been on the frontline, those who did an excellent job in restoring order on Thursday night and I want to make sure that they have everything available to them to respond to these types of incidents. I’ve asked the policing authority to look at what further equipment, what further resources Gardaí might need in dealing with these situations.”

On Monday, some members of Dublin City Council had criticised the initial Garda response to the riots last week with their actions described as “soft” and a suggestion made at one point in a meeting with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris that there was a “policy of appeasement”.

The commissioner responded that gardaí sometimes felt they were operating with their hands tied behind their backs in such situations.

Responding to questions about that exchange on Tuesday, Ms McEntee described the Garda response to the outbreak of violence in Dublin city centre and the subsequent operation to contain the violence as “excellent”. She said she would brief Cabinet colleagues on Tuesday morning on the continual plans for the policing of the capital as well as other measures and she gave a commitment that the city centre would be safe for members of the public in the run-up to Christmas.

“I want to reassure not just those living inner city centre but all members of the public that there is a strong visible Garda presence including a number of public order units that are and will continue to be on the ground during the Christmas period,” she said.

“Most of the measures that I am bringing forward I’ve been working on for some time with An Garda Síochána. It is about providing them with the tools that they need to be able to respond to all types of crime not just the types of scenes that we saw on Thursday night. But let’s be clear again. What we saw on Thursday night there is no excuse. These are thugs, these are criminals. These are people who set things a light that can be absolutely no excuse for what they did or their actions.”

Asked if she was concerned about calls for her resignation, she said she was “absolutely focused” on doing her job.