Gardaí arrest man over 2021 gun murder in north Dublin

Gardaí investigating the gun murder of a man in north Dublin just over two years ago have arrested a man for questioning. He is being quizzed about the February, 2021, killed of Paddy Lyons (44) in Ballymun.

The suspect, who is in his 40s, was detained on Monday morning under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, allowing for his detention for up to a week without charge. He is being questioned by detectives at a north Dublin Garda station.

Gardaí suspect Mr Lyons was murdered as part of a localised dispute having fallen foul of dangerous criminals. They do not believe his killing was linked to any wider gangland feud, as the deceased was not involved in gangland crime.

The father of one was fatally wounded in the Belclare estate, Ballymun, at about 9pm on Thursday, February 11th, 2021, during the pandemic period when gun crime had plummeted. His remains were on the road at Belclare Terrace beside Poppintree Park when the emergency services arrived at the scene.

READ MORE

Mr Lyons had been shot several times, in the neck or head and in the body, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. A sheet was place over his remains, out of respect, though a video of his dead body emerged on social media within hours of his killing.

The dead man’s partner had died a week earlier after an illness, with the couple survived by their then 10-year-old son.

Mr Lyons lived in the Belclare estate where he was shot. While he had a number of convictions, he was not regarded as a gangland figure. He was a drug user and his convictions related to his addiction, including possession of drugs and also public order incidents when he had clashed at times with gardaí.