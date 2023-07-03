Gardaí recover body from sea off Sliabh Liag, murder investigation expected to open

The cliffs at Sliabh Liag, popular among tourists in summer, were at the centre of the search. Photograph: Joe Dunne

Gardaí investigating an alleged assault in Co Donegal have recovered human remains in the sea off Sliabh Liag after a search operation over the last 10 days.

The body, believed to be that of a man who vanished in the area the weekend before last, was discovered with the assistance of the Coast Guard.

Gardaí are treating the missing person case in Co Donegal as a probable murder investigation following the discovery of a blood-spattered car in the Killybegs area.

Two people were arrested for questioning last week and a car and property in Killybegs examined, but the search for the man had yielded nothing until the remains were found in the water early on Monday morning.

“The body has since been removed from the scene and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital,” Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, said in a brief statement.

“The State Pathologist has been notified and a postmortem will take place in due course. An incident room has been established at Ballyshannon Garda station under the direction of a senior investigating officer.”

Detectives believe the missing man was beaten to death and his remains dumped in the sea some time during the weekend before last. However, the remains discovered in the sea were yet to be formally identified.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone travelling in the vicinity of Killybegs-Slieve Liag between the afternoon of Saturday, June 24th. and the evening of Sunday, June 25th, 2023 and who observed any activity which drew their attention to contact them.

Gardaí had in recent days lifted a roadblock to Sliabh Liag cliffs and viewing platform after it was shut as search teams including gardaí, the Irish Coast Guard and the Donegal Mountain Rescue searched the area.

It followed reports that a person had been seriously assaulted in the area. There has still been no confirmation as to the identity of the missing person despite speculation that it is a man in his 60s from Northern Ireland.

Two people, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, were arrested on Monday last but were released without charge on Tuesday evening. The assault is alleged to have happened last Saturday night or Sunday morning.

The Garda Water Unit did temporarily switch their search to the nearby Teelin Pier in recent days, but divers have now moved away from this area.